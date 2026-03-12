Kekana brushes off Bafana omission, focuses on cup quarterfinal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana insists his omission from the Bafana Bafana squad in their past few camps is not a concern for him as he focuses on helping his club achieve its target.

The 31-year-old centre-back has struggled with injuries, but has managed to redeem himself, proving one of the best defenders in the league this season.

However, he has been overlooked by Bafana coach Hugo Broos, despite being consistent for his club recently.

The defender was not selected for the preliminary squad announced to face Panama in back-to-back friendly matches later this month to prepare for the Fifa World Cup in June.

“I think my primary focus is definitely Mamelodi Sundowns, they are the ones who give me a platform to get selected for the national team. Right now my focus is at my club,” Kekana said in a brief answer during a CAF Champions League press conference at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Thursday.

Masandawana will host Stade Malien in a Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Friday at 8pm. Kekana said they were positive about getting a good result going into the match. “As players I think we are in good spirits; I think we have been on a good run, so the confidence is high. We know the stakes are high, especially going into this stage; we know what is expected.

“We’ve prepared well and everyone is going into tomorrow’s game fully focused, knowing what is at stake and what is expected from us.”

Sundowns are looking for a win to gain an advantage for the second leg in Mali next week.

Sowetan