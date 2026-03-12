Makhoye positive Orbit will survive relegation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pogiso Makhoye coach of Orbit College FC during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match between Baroka FC and Orbit College FC at Global Stadium. PictureL Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye remains positive that the team will survive relegation and vowed they will fight to the end to avoid it.

The Mswenko Boys suffered their 13th defeat of the season when they lost 0-2 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a league match at Olympia Park on Tuesday and remained second from the bottom with 18 points from 21 matches.

They lead bottom-side Magesi, who have played three games less, by five points. What makes Makhoye confident that they will survive is that there are only four points between them and 11th-placed Siwelele, a team they will play next.

“We are looking at ourselves because if you start looking at other teams, that’s where the panic starts,” Makhoye insisted.

“We still have nine games to go, and if you check, we have a mini-league, especially from number 12 going down because it is a three-point difference. If you win two games, you are up there.

“We will fight until the end, but we have to look at ourselves. We don’t need to look at other people because we know what we can do.”

Orbit’s next match is on March 22, when they visit Siwelele, and Makhoye said this is the game they will have to go all out to win to make amends for their defeat to Sundowns.

“I mean, we all knew that these are the teams that if we have to lose, these are the teams that you can lose against. And that’s why it was so crucial against TS Galaxy that we at least get those three points,” he said.

“So, at least when we come here, we don’t have too much pressure on us; at least we need to put the points on the board.

“[In] the next game we need to go all out because we lost at home, and now against Siwelele we have to prepare well and see what we can get from there.”

Fixtures (all at 3.30pm unless stated)

Tomorrow: Stellenbosch v Galaxy, Danie Craven (7.30pm).

Saturday: Magesi v Chippa, Seshego; Pirates v Siwelele, Orlando; Marumo v Arrows, Lucas Moripe; AmaZulu v Bay, Moses Mabhida (6pm); Sekhukhune v Polokwane, Peter Mokaba (6pm).

Sunday: Chiefs v Durban, FNB.

