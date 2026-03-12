Nkota now valued at R60m as global interest in him grows

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Obakeng Meletse

Al-Ettifaq and Bafana Bafana winger Mohau Nkota is attracting growing interest from clubs around the world after a rise in his market valuation,.

This is according to his agent Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse of P Management, who also confirmed the Saudi Pro League (SPL) player remains safe amid tensions in the Middle East.

The former Orlando Pirates attacker joined the Gulf outfit at the start of the season in a deal believed to be worth about £1.5m (R36m), with performance-related add-ons potentially pushing the value closer to £2.1m (R50m). Recent reports have suggested Al-Ettifaq could value the 23-year-old at about €3m (R60m).

Nkota has, however, featured sparingly in recent weeks. In the club’s past eight matches, h a has only played limited minutes and missed out on four of the fixtures, leading to speculation about his role under head coach Saad Al-Shehri.

"I prayed for this," - Bafana midfielder Mohau Nkota on his breakthrough.



WATCH full episode ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/A5jEVbvtEY pic.twitter.com/hSqGKpbc9u — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 9, 2025

If the club were to consider offers, Nkota’s valuation could make a move within the SPL unlikely at this stage.

While the player has made a steady start to his career in Saudi Arabia, the reported €3m price tag may limit potential suitors in the SPL.

A return to SA could also prove difficult given the financial requirements attached to any potential deal, particularly with the local transfer window closed.

While speculation continues to circulate regarding his future, Mathang-Tshabuse acknowledged Nkota’s qualities naturally attract attention from clubs in different markets. “He is a valuable player, so there will always be interest from across the globe with regard to him,” she said.

“There is always interest in him because we are part of a bigger platform and we also receive interest directly from the clubs that want to pitch for his services.”

His safety is our concern. We are in close tabs with him, and he tells us he is safe. — Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse of P Management

She said part of their long-term planning was to ensure continued growth for their players, which could eventually open opportunities beyond the SPL. “The nature of football will always be about progression, whether it’s one or two seasons set up. It’s something we plan with our clients, but for now we are monitoring the situation.”

Mathang-Tshabuse confirmed Nkota remains focused on his professional commitments despite the war in the Middle East. “Everything is fine where he is. He continues as a professional athlete on a professional team. His safety is our concern. We are in close tabs with him, and he tells us he is safe.”

Nkota’s agent declined to reveal the clubs showing interest, citing ongoing negotiations and confidentiality. – SportsBoom