RB Leipzig will scout SA talent on ‘Re Kaofela’ tour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid on the ball while under pressure from Benjamin Henrichs of RB Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Johann Plenge, chief business officer and chairman of the board of German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, has highlighted that their upcoming “Re Kaofela Tour” to SA will bolster their PSL scouting mission and that there were players that had already caught their attention.

Leipzig will be in Mzansi between May 26 and 30 and are scheduled to play a friendly with Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on May 29, six days after the Brazilians’ last league game of the season at home to Polokwane City.

“To have a clear picture, it’s important to be on the ground,” Plenge said during a Zoom presser yesterday.

“You can’t have a clear picture of how the competitiveness or the development of the league is from an outside perspective.

“So, that’s why it’s important for us to really come into the market, be on the ground, bring something there... build up a connection and a base to constantly exchange with this market [the PSL].”

“To have a clear picture, it’s important to be on the ground.” — Johann Plenge

Plenge also disclosed that Mario Gomez, the technical director for Red Bull Soccer, a global multiclub ownership entity that also owns RB Leipzig, had already given them positive reviews about SA’s talent.

“We can’t talk about names because usually we’ve proven that we’re frontrunners in scouting and finding all these young talented players, but I can tell you for sure that we are having conversations with Mario,” Plenge said.

“He’s not only talking about the amazing time he had in SA during the World Cup in 2010, but he’s also talking about the amazing potential he’s seeing in scouting SA. He’s convinced that there’s talent... it might take some time, but it’s on our shortlist.

“I mean, we have spoken about young Yan Diomande [RB Leipzig’s exciting, new 19-year-old star]. I am sure there’s a young Diomande in SA, and if we are the lucky ones to find him, then we’ve done a good job.”

Sowetan