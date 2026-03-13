AmaZulu vow to rebound in KZN derby after cup exit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Liam Bern of AmaZulu during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Amazulu and Siwelele at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 22 November 2025 ©Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

AmaZulu midfield workhorse Liam Bern has told of the emotional after-effects they’ve suffered after last weekend’s Nedbank Cup quarterfinal exit at the hands of lower division side Casric Stars, aiming to use the KZN derby against Richards Bay to shake it off.

Usuthu host provincial foes Bay at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (6pm). Casric beat AmaZulu 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup last eight at the same venue the previous Saturday.

“Obviously, it was quite a big knock on us because we thought it was there for the taking [after more than 10 Premiership teams had already exited the competition]. We now need to work harder even though the last few days have been quite draining emotionally,” Bern said.

“It’s always a good game against Bay, so we are looking forward to it...to also finally put the Nedbank Cup disappointment behind us. We are going to give everything because we should bounce back.”

Bern also laid bare his dream of playing continental football with Usuthu next term, believing they can achieve a CAF spot. Against the Natal Rich Boyz, Usuthu will be without their top-scorer Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya due to suspension.

“Honestly, it has been one of my dreams to play in CAF competitions. I think we would learn so much there as a team and I do believe that we will qualify for one of two CAF tournaments [in the Champions League and the Confederation Cup],” the Usuthu midfielder said.

Meanwhile, Bay co-coach Papi Zothwane hopes they can build on the gutsy display they delivered against Orlando Pirates, despite losing 2-0, at Orlando Amstel Arena on Wednesday.

“We can build from this performance. Our players did really well. I feel we could have at least converted one or two chances,” Zothwane, who steers the Bay ship with Ronnie Gabriel, said.