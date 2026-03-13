Cardoso expects physical tussle with Malien after tough week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso during the Nedbank Cup Last 16 match against TS Galaxy at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaNdebele on February 21, 2026.

Having complained again yesterday that Mamelodi Sundowns were the only team in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal to be playing domestic matches in between, coach Miguel Cardoso has vowed they will do their best to ensure they win against Stade Malien.

Masandawana host the Malian side in the quarterfinal first leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tonight (8pm), eager for a win to take advantage in the two-legged fixture.

Cardoso said they were fully prepared for the fixture despite having little time to do so after playing their midweek league match against Orbit College on Tuesday. “We know we want to proceed and we will do our best in the two matches that we will have to progress,” Cardoso said during a press conference at Loftus Versfeld Stadium yesterday.

“We expect two tough matches... we’re going to face an opponent that will qualify first in the group. They were in a tough group like Petro de Luanda, Simba and Esperance. But we also know very well what we are capable of.

“We know very well what we want to bring to the pitch. It is important that we are quite loyal to the plan that we define, which has to do with the analyses we did of the opponents.

“To respect ourselves is taking us to the limit; the last match against MC Alger is an example of the intensity of the team, and that’s my appeal to the players to bring the same energy onto the field. If we take ourselves to the limit, we will be closer to achieving our objective.”

Cardoso said he was bracing for a physical battle against the Malian side, having watched them in the group stages, but that his players will be able to respond.

“They are a very aggressive team in terms of how they go for the duels, how they try to go for contacts. How to stop the play from the opponent team with a lot of fouls,” he said.

“What I expect is that the team can oppose that kind of behaviour, and players must have enough time on the ball individually to take the spaces that will be available.”

Sundowns will be without Thapelo Morena because of an injury he picked up against Orbit.

Sowetan