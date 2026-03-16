Adams Adams urges Downs not to take Malien lightly in second leg

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Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams has promised they will not take Stade Malien lightly when they face them in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Sunday, despite having a massive 3-0 lead, saying the Malian side are difficult at home.

Adams expects a difficult challenge from Malien as they will try to overturn the results at their home.

Sundowns delivered a disciplined and clinical performance at Loftus Versfeld Stadium to put themselves firmly in control ahead of the return leg in Mali.

“I’m not going to underestimate them because we must still go to them, at home they are a very good team,” Adams told the media during the mixed zone after the match.

“In the first leg, they were not that difficult, but you know the qualities we have in the team make it unstoppable for now.”

After coming close to winning their second Champions League before losing to Pyramids in the final last year, Adams, 24, said they will have to go one better this time by going all the way and clinching the title.

“I think the Champions League is what we want as a team. Last year, we failed in the final. This year we started a bit sloppy, but as we got into it, I think the performances got better, and we are winning the games,” he said.

The midfielder also revealed how he managed to get his form back following a frustrating spell on the sidelines earlier this season.

He has been one of the best performers for Sundowns recently.

“I think this is hard work and I think the international Fifa break after the Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations], I reflected on myself and pushed myself. When I came back, I gave it my all and the coach [Miguel Cardoso] allowed me to start and I took it with both hands.”

Following his impressive performances, Adams was named in the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad to face Panama in the back-to-back friendlies at the end of the month and said he will be happy if he can also make the World Cup squad.

“It will mean a lot to my family and to me. I just want to make my family proud and showcase my talent on a big stage. So, if I get chosen, I will do my best. My favourite position is number eight, box-to-box.”