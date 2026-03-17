Downs aim to leapfrog Pirates with win at tonight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nuno Santos celebrates goal with Tashreeq Matthews of Mamelodi Sundowns during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Saint Eloi Lupopo at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria on the 22 November 2025.

Mamelodi Sundowns can go two points clear on the log table with a victory over Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld Stadium this evening (7.30pm).

After leaders Orlando Pirates dropped points during their 1-1 draw with Siwelele on Saturday, Sundowns now have an opportunity to leapfrog them into first position.

Masandawana have won all seven of their league matches this year and are favourites to walk away with all three points tonight against struggling Gallants and move above Pirates on the log table.

With goal difference separating the teams, the lead between Sundowns and Pirates has yo-yoed in recent weeks, but the Brazilians now have a chance to go two points clear.

Sundowns midfielder Nuno Santos said that although Gallants are struggling in the relegation zone, they still expect a tough encounter.

There are no easy games in football; we have to go with the right mentality... — Nuno Santos

“There are no easy games in football; we have to go with the right mentality, with the right intentions, with the right focus on the game,” Santos told the Sundowns media department.

“If we can have a great game, we will be able to impose our playing style and, most importantly, get the three points.”

Sundowns and Gallants have already met twice this season, with Masandawana failing to win on both occasions, once in the league and the other in the Carling Knockout round.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa recently appointed Matome Mathiane and Julian Outrebon as interim co-coaches following the suspension of Alexandre Lafitte after a dismal run of form.

In the two games they have been in charge, they won once against Chippa United and lost the other to Golden Arrows.

They are sitting 14th on the log table with 18 points from 21 matches, level with 15th-placed Orbit College.

Santos, 27, has been among Sundowns’ standout performers in the Champions League, contributing three goals and five assists so far.

He was influential in Sundowns’ 3-0 victory over Stade Malien in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Friday, providing two assists.

Sundowns will also look to him tonight against Gallants.

“I’m enjoying training every day to get better. My teammates also help me a lot, and I’m feeling more comfortable now than when I arrived,” he said.

“It’s a process of getting used to the culture of playing games here, and I’m happy.”

Fixtures

Today: Sundowns v Gallants, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm).

Tomorrow: Arrows v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (7.30pm).

Saturday: Polokwane v AmaZulu, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Stellenbosch v Chippa, Athlone (3.30pm); Chiefs v Magesi, Moses Mabhida (6pm).

Sunday: Siwelele v Orbit, Free State (3.30pm); Arrows v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini (3.30pm); Galaxy v Pirates, Mbombela (3.30pm); Durban v Bay, Chatsworth (6pm).