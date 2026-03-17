Maintaining our league status our priority – Dladla

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Despite being in the top six so far, Durban City caretaker coach Pitso Dladla has made it clear that they can’t be overambitious as newbies in the league, narrating how they aim to go about their business with surviving relegation as their priority.

“We are a newly promoted team. We can’t be losing focus in terms of which first steps we should take. The first step for us is to avoid relegation... try to get to 36 points as soon as possible,” Dladla said.

“From there, we can see if we can get into the top eight and that’s not going to be easy... we know it will be a difficult task to achieve.”

Durban suffered their seventh league defeat of the season when they lost 1-0 to Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

It was Dladla’s first defeat since he was installed as the side’s interim mentor after Sinethemba Badela’s departure in February. Dladla had won five of the past six matches he’d overseen as Durban caretaker coach, with one draw, before Glody Lilepo’s solitary goal handed them a defeat at Chiefs.

Dladla suggested that being beaten by Chiefs wasn’t a shame, feeling the Soweto giants had been unlucky with injuries and suspensions this season; hence, they’ve struggled with consistency. Dladla also revealed that he was surprised by Chiefs’ starting list.

“Look, honestly, Chiefs have been so unfortunate with injuries and suspensions. So, with them, we couldn’t predict which line-up they were going to put for today’s [Sunday’s] game,” Dladla said.

“I think we were surprised by three starters. If I remember, we did not suspect the likes of Ashley du Preez and Wandile Duba would be in the starting line-up.”