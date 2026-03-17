MFC promotion race heats up with five contenders

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Highbury's Naeem Amoojee, right, tussles for possession with Baroka's Kgahliso Maphanga during their Motsepe Foundation Championship clash at the Gelvandale Stadium on Sunday

As the spotlight in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) has mainly been shone on the intensifying race for automatic promotion, where at least five teams have emerged as genuine candidates, Limpopo’s former top-flight sides, Baroka and Black Leopards, are on the brink of relegation.

Kruger United, Milford, Cape Town City, Hungry Lions and Casric Stars have positioned themselves as serious promotion hopefuls.

Kruger’s 1-0 win over Milford over the weekend saw them leapfrog the Stallions, who have been the log leaders for the better part of the season, also enjoying a solid run in the Nedbank Cup, where they will face TS Galaxy in the semifinals after the upcoming Fifa break.

Milford are now in second place, three points behind Kruger. City and Lions are a point behind the Stallions, with the Citizens in third by virtue of a better goal difference.

Casric, other Nedbank Cup semifinalists, are fifth on the MFC table, just a point adrift of City and Lions. Casric face Durban City in the last four of the Ke Yona Cup.

In Limpopo, things look gloomy as Bakgaga and Lidoda Duvha − who have struggled to return to the Premiership since their demotion in the 2021/22 and 2020/21 seasons, respectively − stare another axe in the face.

Baroka are second from bottom, having managed just four wins from 21 league matches so far with 11 defeats and six draws. On the other hand, bottom-placed Leopards, who have played a game less than Baroka, have lost 10 of their 20 MFC matches with three wins and seven stalemates.

Results

Leopards 1-0 Leicesterford; AmaTuks 1-0 Venda; Baroka 0-1 Lions; Kruger 1-0 Milford; Lerumo 1-1 Casric; Upington 2-1 Bees; Highbury 3-1 CPT City.