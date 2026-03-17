Mtolo celebrates ‘historic moment’ with women’s boxing title fight

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Veteran boxing trainer Vusi Mtolo and his charge Adidja Mimu who will fight for the vacant IBO junior lightweight belt on May 25. Photo Veli Nhlapo

PULL QUOTE = “I was losing the appetite for boxing because of the unfair treatment I have been getting...but this opportunity has energised me” — Vusi Mtolo

Veteran boxing trainer Vusi Mtolo has paid a warm tribute to promoter Terry Anne Hart for providing him with an opportunity to produce his first female world champion.

“It’s a historic moment in my life, and I can tell you now that Adidya ”Lioness” Mimu will grab it with both hands against Bernice Ferreira,” said Mtolo, who has been training fighters since 2002.

Hart’s Fighters Club Boxing Promotions, which has been advocating for more women to headline boxing events, will stage that fight at the Wild Coast Sun in the Eastern Cape on April 25.

“I was losing the appetite for boxing because of the unfair treatment I have been getting...but this opportunity has energised me, and I want to thank Terry and Carol Tshabalala for looking out for women boxers.”

Popularly known as SA’s “First Lady of Sport”, Tshabalala is the ambassador of Hart’s Fighters Club Boxing Promotions, which staged its first tournament at Silver Lake Farm House in Pretoria in November.

Ferreira, nicknamed “The Badger”, headlined that event, winning the SA junior lightweight belt from Nozipho Bell on points.

Hart gave Smangele “Smash” Hadebe the honour of topping an event when Hadebe was dethroned as the WBO Africa flyweight holder by Sibulele Soboois last month.

Acknowledging what victory against Ferreira will mean to Mtolo, Mimu, from Malawi, said:

“I want to make my mother, Ellen Simwaka, and coach Vusi [Mtolo] happy by winning this title.

“I also want to thank Terry and Carol for this opportunity; I know what to expect from Bernice; we used to be sparring partners when she was trained by coach Vusi.”

Mimu fights in the junior featherweight division and will jump two weight classes to meet Ferreira as a junior lightweight.

“I don’t care about the weight advantage she will have; such opportunities are very rare, especially for women, and I will be crowned the new IBO champ,” said Mimu, who has five wins from eight fights under Motolo’s tutelage.

Mtolo, from Clermont in Durban, worked behind the scenes as an assistant to boxing trainer and manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan for 18 years, and they produced many world champions together.

He gained recognition as a premier trainer in his own right after parting ways with Nathan in 2021.

He worked with boxers at the Rex Ultimate Boxing Gym, now known as the Brian Mitchell Academy in Edenvale, and he continued producing champions.

One of them is reigning IBO junior bantamweight holder Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika, who left Mtolo for Manny Fernandes in 2024.

Ferreira is trained by Arafat Koch, and Nathan is her manager.

Sowetan