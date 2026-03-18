Chippa coach Vilakazi questions players’ mindset

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Chippa United coach Vusumuzi “Kanu” Vilakazi has questioned his players’ mental fortitude after they failed to protect their lead in their past two matches and are just two points away from the relegation zone.

In their last game against bottom-placed Magesi at Seshego Stadium on Saturday, Chippa surrendered a 2-0 lead to eventually draw 2-all. In their previous match 10 days earlier, Chilli Boys lost 3-1 at home to fellow relegation candidates, Marumo Gallants, despite scoring first.

“I question the psychological aspect in our players,” Vilakazi said. “We need to be strong and soldier on throughout the game to protect what we have. We failed to do that [in the past two league fixtures against Magesi and Marumo].

“But it’s a work in progress. We have to lift our heads ahead of the next fixtures. We have to align our defensive structure without also neglecting to work on our offensive scheme because you need to balance both.”

Against Magesi, Chippa’s talismanic 26-year-old forward Sinoxolo Kwayiba, who’s been in great form since he rejoined the club from Orlando Pirates in January, missed a few glorious chances.

Kwayiba’s uncharacteristic bluntness in front of goals left Kanu surprised, although he still lauds the forward’s overall work rate on the day.

“I am not too sure what happened with him against Magesi. I counted one of his chances as a goal, knowing him and how clinical he is in front of goals, but unfortunately it was not meant to be,” Vilakazi said.

“I think it was one of those days where he was not at his best in terms of being clinical, but he still worked very hard and gave us a lot. That’s now water under the bridge.”

Kwayiba has scored an impressive three goals in six league matches for the Chilli Boys since his return to the club in January.

Chippa’s next fixture is away to Stellenbosch on Saturday.