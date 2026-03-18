Misfiring Velebayi vows to get his scoring boots soon

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Having played 477 minutes without scoring or assisting since joining Kaizer Chiefs in August, promising winger Asanele Velebayi has admitted that goal-contribution stats are not on his side at Amakhosi.

He highlighted that he’d start to prioritise scoring over trying to get assists.

“I have individual goals that I’ve set for myself and there are also expectations from the coaches. At the moment I know that the stats are not on my side, to be honest,” Velebayi said.

“The goal that I’ve set for myself is to score more... I know I have been trying to create and play for the team more, but for me now I think it’s about time I need to score goals.”

The 23-year-old speedy winger finally joined the Glamour Boys as a free agent in August after a protracted dispute with his former club, Cape Town Spurs, who were withholding his clearance, despite their relegation to the amateur ranks.

The PSL dispute resolution committee declared Velebayi a free agent to eventually join Chiefs. Spurs appealed via a Safa arbitrator, who also ruled against them.

Velebayi also lauded the environment at Chiefs, suggesting he has felt welcomed from day one as he hopes to make his name at Naturena.

“Naturena is a good environment, very welcoming. This is a very good environment to grow in,” Velebayi said.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi co-coach Cedric Kaze urged the supporters, who are believed to have boycotted Sunday’s 1-0 win over Durban City at FNB Stadium, to still rally behind the team even during difficult times.

“I think that the best way to support the team and to show that you want better is to try to come to the stadium even in these difficult moments and support the team,” Kaze said.

However, Kaze said he understood their frustrations as Amakhosi had lost their last three league matches, before beating Durban to avoid what would have been their fourth straight league loss for the first time in their history

“I’d say that I understand the frustrations and my message to them is that we’re not sleeping, we know the frustrations, we know that they deserve better and they want better things,” the Amakhosi co-coach, who steers the ship with Khalil Ben Youssef, said.

Sowetan