Thysse and Knapp trilogy fight not for the faint-hearted

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Brandon “Fast Guns” Thysse and Roarke “Razor” Knapp will meet in their third eagerly awaited “Survivor” trilogy boxing match at Emperors Palace on March 28, and it promises to be a bruising, high-octane event.

Golden Gloves Boxing Promotions stumped up the handsome prize pot of R1.2m for this junior-middleweight showdown, to be split 60-40.

Thysse and Knapp qualified for the final after winning their semifinal bouts on November 25.

Thysse defeated Shervontaigh “SK” Koopman after a riotous 10 rounds, with the scores 94-93, 95-93, 95-92 — generous given that Thysse was down twice.

Kagiso “Reptile” Bagwasi did not come out of his corner for round five against Knapp, and Thysse and Knapp each took home R300k.

The Emperors Palace fight will be Thysse’s first since the SA champion added the WBC Africa belt to his collection in November.

Knapp, trained in the UK by Dean Lewis, fought three times last year.

”I think it’s probably one of the most exciting fights in SA scheduled for the year so far." — Damien Durandt

He was knocked out in the eighth round by Bakaray Samake for the WBC silver belt in France in April before defeating Jhun Rick “Iron Fist” Carcedo in August.

Thysse stopped Knapp in the seventh round in their first fight in 2019, with Knapp avenging that loss by a split points decision against Thysse for the ABU junior-middleweight belt in 2022.

Thysse’s trainer Damien Durandt said: “They know each other; their second fight ended up being a contender for fight of the year here.

“I expect a good encounter, and they will push each other to the limit once again.

”I think it’s probably one of the most exciting fights in SA scheduled for the year so far."

Thysse and Knapp are evenly matched.

They both have 19 wins, but Thysse has 13 by knockouts and four losses (two by knockouts) against a draw, while Knapp has 14 knockouts against three losses (all by stoppages) and a draw.

On the same night at the same venue, Thysse’s younger brother, Brian, will put his SA light heavyweight belt on the line against his cousin, Gerhard Thysse.

“It was a shock for us to receive the challenge from Gerhard, and Brian is not impressed by that, and therefore Gerhard will suffer the consequences,” warned Durandt.

Brian Thysse won the SA light heavyweight belt in October after defeating Michael “Hitman” Head for what was then a vacant title.

The fight will be his first outing since winning the belt, while Gerhard Thysse defeated Jonathan Sam on points in a non-title fight on November 25.

Sowetan