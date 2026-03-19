Kadodia backs Pitso to remain at Durban for now

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Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia has insisted that the club is in no hurry to get a permanent coach, suggesting that interim mentor Pitso Dladla could finish the current season at the helm.

“Coach Pitso is doing a good job, and I don’t want to put him under pressure. He will be the interim coach of the club for the foreseeable future because we are not going to rush the process of getting a new coach,” Kadodia told Sowetan.

“Pitso will continue to be the coach, and I don’t think there will be a change in that anytime soon.”

Durban’s 1-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Sunday was Dladla’s first since he was installed as the team’s interim mentor after Sinethemba Badela’s departure in February.

Dladla, who previously coached teams like Richards Bay and Marumo Gallants, has won five of the seven games he’s been in charge of at Durban since he was appointed caretaker coach, with one defeat and a draw.

He assisted two coaches at Durban earlier this term − Gavin Hunt and Badela − and has impressively inspired the team, who are rookies in the Premiership, to the Nedbank Cup semifinals, where they will face second-tier Casric Stars after the impending Fifa break.

Winning the Nedbank Cup would see Durban participate in the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time next season. Even so, Kadodia has insisted that it’d be premature for them to start thinking about playing in the Confederation Cup next season now that they’re in the Ke Yona Cup last four.

“Right now we cannot be talking about playing continental football because it’s too early for that. We don’t have that cup here yet, so we need to think game by game without getting too far ahead of ourselves,” Kadodia emphasised.

Sowetan