Sabalenka calls criticism of her Dubai pullout ‘ridiculous’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Aryna Sabalenka (BEL) returns during the Paribas Open women's final against Elena Rybakina (KAZ) at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. California on March 15, 2026.

Bengaluru — World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka said she is unsure about her return to the Dubai Championships after its tournament director criticised her withdrawal this year, labelling the demand for tougher penalties on late pullouts a “ridiculous” idea.

Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek were among several players ruled out due to injury, illness or scheduling changes, leaving lucky losers to fill the depleted main draw in Dubai and taking the gloss off the WTA 1000 event, only below the Grand Slams in stature.

Sabalenka cited a minor hip injury when she pulled out last month, before the US-Israeli war with Iran sparked chaos in the region. At the time, Dubai tournament director Salah Tahlak told The National that Sabalenka and Swiatek pulling out had been an “unfortunate surprise” for the organisers, and sought strict action for late withdrawals, with ranking points being docked.

“I think it’s ridiculous. I don’t think he showed himself in the best way possible,” Belarusian Sabalenka told reporters at the Miami Open on Tuesday.

“For me it’s actually so sad to see that the tournament directors and the tournaments are not protecting us as players. They just care about their [sales], about their tournament, and that’s it.

“His comment was ridiculous. I’m not sure if I ever want to go there after his comment. For me it’s too much.”

I think it’s ridiculous. I don’t think he showed himself in the best way possible. For me it’s actually so sad to see that the tournament directors and the tournaments are not protecting us as players. They just care about their [sales], about their tournament, and that’s it. — Aryna Sabalenka

Reuters has contacted the Dubai tournament for comment.

Top players are obliged to compete in all four Grand Slams, 10 WTA 1000 tournaments and six WTA 500 events under WTA rules, with punishments for missing them ranging from ranking points penalties to fines.

World No 4 Coco Gauff urged a more understanding view of Swiatek and Sabalenka pulling out of Dubai. “I just feel Iga and Aryna have played that tournament so many times, and it wasn’t anything personal to it,” she said.