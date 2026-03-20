Amavila aims to end Muteba’s knockout streak

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MARCH 19 2026 Paulus Amavila, left, and Darrin Rossouw exchange heavy leather during their fiercely contested fight at Emperors Palace where they shared spoils after it was declared a draw.

Emerging boxing trainer Xolani Moyo says Aaron Muteba – who is touted as the one to watch for the future – is not what many people believe he is.

Moyo said Damien Durandt’s charge will be exposed tomorrow by his charge Paulus Amavila at Fourways Farmers Market.

No title will be on the line, but Muteba will surely be out to retain his clean slate of eight wins. Muteba won all his boxing matches by knockouts.

The 26-year-old Congolese is known for high intensity, quick knockouts and hard work.

Durandt said Muteba reminded him of Emmany “The General” Kalombo, who boasts 18 KOs in 18 wins against a loss.

Kalombo is also under the tutelage of Durandt, who guided him to winning the WBF Intercontinental, WBO Africa and IBF International junior-middleweight belts.

Moyo said: “I called for this matchup because Amavila can beat Aaron. Aaron does not like pressure. Amavila can take a punch, something that might frustrate Aaron. I think at some point, he’ll be too open and we will exploit those loopholes.

“If you frustrate him, he loses focus and starts fighting ... and that is where he makes mistakes. There is no doubt, we will beat Aaron.”

Amavila, 33, from Windhoek in Namibia exchanged heavy shots and tactical manoeuvres with Darrin Rossouw at Emperors Palace last year.

That fight was declared a draw. Amavila’s corner was manned by his homeboy and promoter, Imms Moses, who was assisted by Moyo. The boxer showed potential and durability. Amavila has 11 wins, five losses and two draws.

In the same tournament tomorrow, WBC Africa flyweight champion Ndabezinhle Phiri will risk his No 10 rating by the WBC against journeyman George Kandulo in a non-title fight. Kandulo has 18 losses against seven wins and a draw.

Phiri won the WBC Africa belt on points after being involved in a fiercely contested fight with ring veteran and former IBO flyweight champion Jackson “M3″ Chauke last year.

Action tomorrow will begin at 2pm.