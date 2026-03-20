Lions hungry for promotion into elite league - Basie

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Hungry Lions coach Henri Basie has vowed that the team will fight until the end as they challenge for promotion in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC).

Lions are fourth on the MFC log table, four points behind log leaders Kruger United, and Basie made his intentions clear regarding the league title race.

“We believe we can get something, and to be totally honest, we want to give it a hard push and see how far we can go,” Basie told Sowetan yesterday.

“There are still a lot of games to go, and we want to be there around the top four and see how things go. I can’t deny the fact that we want to go for promotion because we are there. We want to push and see what we can get out of this one. We’re positive about this task.”

Basie’s charges are unbeaten in their last five matches in the league, with three wins and two draws, results which saw them move to the top four with 36 points.

The last time they suffered a defeat was on January 28, when they lost to leaders Kruger.

We want to push and see what we can get out of this one.” — Henri Basie, Hungry Lions coach

Basie explained where they are getting it right.“I went for the players that give me the same thing they do at training and at games and not the other way around.

“What I experienced before is that you will find players who’re very good at training, and they pick up two or three days before the match. Once you go to the game, you find out they’re not the same.

“So, I went to those who want to play, and you know what they will give you at training and at the game. So, you could see we’re doing far better now.”

Lions plan to continue with that good run when they host Midlands Wanderers at Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

“It’s a difficult game, you know, when someone is fighting for his life. With that said, we’re playing at home, so we need to manage that well.”

Fixtures

All matches will start at 3.30pm

Today: Highbury v Leopards, Gelvandale; Casric v Kruger, Solomon Mahlangu.

Saturday: Venda v CPT City, Thohoyandou; Leicesterford v Gomora, Dobsonville; Milford v Baroka, Richards Bay.

Sunday: Hungry Lions v Wanderers, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Bees v University of PTA, KaNyamazane Stadium.

Sowetan