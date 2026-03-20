McCarthy urges Chiefs fans to stick with the team

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Devin Titus of Stellenbosch Aden McCarthy of Chiefs during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg Photo Veli Nhlapo

Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy has urged the Amakhosi faithful to rally behind them amid the “challenging time”, as they push for a top-three finish.

McCarthy is odds-on to feature when Chiefs face bottom-placed Magesi at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (6pm).

In their last outing last Sunday, Chiefs beat Durban City 1-0 at FNB Stadium to avoid what would have been their first ever fourth straight league loss.

“I plead that they [supporters] stick with us through these challenging times. Their support will help us do better on the field,” McCarthy said.

“We need to have the same vision, and that vision is finishing in the top three no matter what happens with other teams. We really need to finish in the top three in order to play continental football again next season.”

McCarthy is raring to return to action after missing the match against Durban through suspension. The defender emphasised that they’re treating the Magesi fixture like any other game, despite the fact that Dikwena tša Meetse are bottom of the table.

“Mentally and physically, I think I’m in the best position and shape I can be in the season. I’ve had injuries at the beginning of the season, but now I’ve been doing a lot of recovery work, looking after my body,” he said.

“I’m very confident going into the game against Magesi. Missing games is never nice. We should treat this Magesi game as any other game like a derby or a Sundowns game. They are fighting for survival, so that means it won’t be an easy game. We need the same mentality for all our fixtures.”

Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa is another Chiefs player who’ll return from suspension against Magesi.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Polokwane v AmaZulu, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Stellenbosch v Chippa, Athlone (3.30pm); Chiefs v Magesi, Moses Mabhida (6pm)

Sunday: Siwelele v Orbit, Free State (3.30pm); Arrows v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini (3.30pm); Galaxy v Pirates, Mbombela (3.30pm); Durban v Bay, Chatsworth (6pm).