Mngqithi plans to solidify Arrows’ top-eight spot

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Junior Dion of Golden Arrows during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Golden Arrows and Marumo Gallants at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on the 02 November 2025 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

After moving into the top eight, following their 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch at King Zwelithini on Wednesday, Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has challenged his players to maintain their position.

Arrows will host Sekhukhune United at the same venue on Sunday (3.30pm), eager to collect three points to continue and climb the table.

Mngqithi said they have to keep on winning so they do not get out of the top-eight bracket.

“It is going to be very important. This is what we’ve been fighting for, and I think it is what we’re capable of, to be honest. I think we deserve to be in the top eight,” he said.

“And I’d have loved to go into our next match with the three points because Siwelele have one game behind. But, otherwise, I’m happy that we’ve finally touched the top eight.

“Now, we have to fight to try to consolidate our place and make it difficult for us to get out. We have some big assignments coming up, but I believe my team will come out on top in those matches.”

With striker Junior Dion leading the scoring charts with 12 goals, Mngqithi admitted it was encouraging to see his striker at the top, saying he will help them achieve their target.

“It would be nice, not necessarily to maintain the position of Dion in terms of goals but also to keep improving in terms of our offensive actions,” he said.

“It’s pleasing to note that [Siyanda] Ndlovu is probably number one in terms of assists in [the] PSL. And PK [Philani Kumalo] is also in that mix. I think five assists as well. And for Dion to be the top goal scorer, then we’re looking at seeing how many more assists we can get from all the other players.

“The reality is that I don’t want us to be carried away with Dion leading now. We only wish he could maintain it. But the competition is very stiff. He is competing with Iqraam [Rayners] and Brayan Leon at Mamelodi Sundowns, and I think those two are posing a serious challenge. When he is in the game, he is always one of our best; we’re happy that he’s currently leading.”