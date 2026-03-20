We’ve upset Bucs before and can do it again - Beganovic

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Adnan Beganovic, head coach of TS Galaxy during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on 7 December 2025 ©Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic sees no reason why they can’t stun title-chasing Orlando Pirates when the two sides meet in the league at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

“We really believe we can do it [beat Pirates], but we need to be focused throughout the game because we have enough quality to win that game,” Beganovic told Sowetan.

“We need to be tactically good to beat them. We will do everything to beat them, especially [since] we’re at home, and it would not be the first time if we beat them.

Galaxy, who last beat Pirates 1-0 at home in May 2024, head into this fixture winless in their last six league fixtures, with five defeats and a draw. Even so, Beganovic has insisted they were unfazed by their recent poor league form, saying they were still on track to achieve their goal of finishing in the top eight.

“When we look at how many points we are targeting, it’s not really worrying that we’re winless in our last six league games. Also, it’s not like we played badly in those last six games. We need to stay calm and continue to work hard,” the coach said.

“In most of those six games, we were just unlucky not to score. It can be better, obviously, but we know that we’re not a team to win the league... we’re here to produce players and make sure we remain in the top eight every season.

“We have 25 points after 21 games; I think if somebody asked us before the start of the season whether we’d be happy with 25 points at this stage of the season, everybody at the club would have said yes.”

Galaxy will be without their instrumental striker, Victor Letsoalo, due to suspension. Despite struggling in the league of late, the Rockets are in the Nedbank Cup semifinals, where they will host second-tier Milford after the upcoming Fifa break.

Sowetan