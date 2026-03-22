Chiefs coach Kaze explains why Vilakazi isn’t yet a regular starter

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Mfundo Vilakazi of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates a goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership 2025/2026 match against Magesi FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on March 21 2026.

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has explained why 20-year-old starlet Mfundo “Obrigado” Vilakazi has hardly started matches this season, believing he’ll still reach great heights in his career.

Vilakazi came off the bench to score his second league goal of the season as Chiefs beat bottom-placed Magesi 2-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening. Obrigado has started just five of the 13 league fixtures he’s featured in so far this season.

“I believe he [Vilakazi] is not far [from starting matches regularly]. There are games that he started this season, and sometimes it’s a tactical decision [to start him on the bench], but he’s a player that always gives everything at training and during games,” Kaze said.

“We also want to have players that can have an impact off the bench [they don’t start Vilakazi regularly]. There are some aspects of his game that he must improve on as well; especially when the team doesn’t have the ball, he needs to be a bit physical and be a bit stronger on the ball when we have possession.”

Even so, Kaze is still adamant that Vilakazi will reach great heights, saying he was easy to coach. “He’s a wonderful kid that wants to learn. I am sure he’s going to get far in his career,” Kaze noted.

Another Chiefs’ development graduate Wandile Duba was also on target as the Soweto giants registered their second successive league win with another clean sheet as well.

The win over Magesi boosted Amakhosi’s push to finish in the top three. Chiefs’ next game is away to Orbit College on April 7.