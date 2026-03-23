Bafana put off by R100m asking price to face Brazil or Argentina, reveals Broos

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Bafana Bafana could have had high-profile friendlies against world champions Argentina or Brazil, but exorbitant match fees nearing R100m prevented that, according to Hugo Broos.

Broos’s side have instead had to settle for Panama in two international friendlies this Friday at Moses Mabhida Stadium (7pm) and in Cape Town on Tuesday (7.30pm), with the cash-strapped Safa flinching at forking out a lot of money for the two South American giants.

SA are using these fixtures to prepare for their Group A of the World Cup and face co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City in the opening match on June 11. Their other games are against South Korea and a European Path D qualifier to be determined.

“A few minutes ago, Lydia [Monyepao], the CEO, told me Brazil wanted to play against us and I said, very well, why not, but they asked $5m [R84m] to come,” Broos explained to the media during the press conference in Pretoria on Monday.

“A few months ago, Argentina also wanted to play in Johannesburg against us for €5m [about R98m], so it’s easy to say yeah, why not that.

“Panama is not coming for free either. We have to pay for them to be here and play two games. Safa made a big effort to have Panama. Now, we will see what we can get, maybe an Asian or European team for May.

“I know a European team is easier because the money is there. We don’t have that money. Also, if you go and play Argentina or Brazil at FNB Stadium, it’s full.

“If that is possible, you can invite those teams because with 90,000 people, you never lose money at FNB.”

Broos also explained what they are looking at in Panama ahead of the opening match against Mexico on June 11.

“[Panama have) same the style of playing like Mexico, our first opponents, so I think it was the right choice to choose them for the two games,” he said.

“It will teach us a lot about the middle American style of playing football. The results are not that important, but I don’t want to have two defeats because we have to learn a lot about those kinds of countries.”

Broos also revealed that Mamelodi Sundowns players will join them on Tuesday after giving them a day off on Monday because of their CAF Champions League match against Stade Malien on Sunday. Also joining them on Tuesday will be overseas players Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Samukele Kabini and Bongokuhle Hlongwane.