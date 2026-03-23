Bucs’ legend Metroblitz sings Khoza’s praises

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Football legend and Orlando Pirates lethal striker Mandla "Metroblitz" Tsheolo speaks passionatkey about club chairman Irvin Khoza during an exclusive interview with Sowetan. Photo Veli Nhlapo

Orlando Pirates legend Mandla “Metroblitz” Tsheole has praised club chairman Irvin Khoza, saying his leadership skills rescued the club and SA football in general.

Tsheole, who was known as a Sithole during his playing days in the 1980s and 1990s, says the country’s football and Pirates are indebted to Khoza’s leadership.

“There would be no Pirates today had it not been for Irvin,” he told Sowetan team during an exclusive interview at his home in Meadowlands Zone 7, Soweto.

“He is the Messiah of Pirates,” said 63-year-old Tsheole, who spent 12 years with the Buccaneers. “I spent one year on the bench. Pirates were gone, but Squveve [Khoza] saved it with his own money.”

“There was a time when we played six months without pay and Bra ‘Sixty’ Mali was the director,” said Tsheole, who revealed that he earned R200 at that time.

The situation improved once Khoza took over. “I got paid R15,000,” he said, with his big eyes popping like he had seen the ”Ghost" — which is Pirates’ other nickname.

“I had not seen so much money before and all of a sudden I have R15,000,” he said. “Pirates became a well-oiled machine; we wanted to win trophies for Irvin, ourselves and families, friends and most importantly Pirates fans.”

Khoza was appointed Pirates secretary in 1980 before taking control of the sinking ship of the “Sea Robbers” in 1991.

Four years later, Pirates won the CAF Champions League, making them the first SA club to win that title.

Often called “The Iron Duke”, Khoza is a titan of SA football, known for his leadership, commercialising the sport and securing the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

The top-flight league was known as the National Soccer League and it controlled the game from 1985 until the formation of the PSL in 1996.

The league lacked consistent sponsorship and professionalised club contracts, leaving many teams in financial distress.

Clubs were receiving about R200,000 per month, and second-division clubs were getting R50,000.

Khoza was appointed chairman in 2003 and he secured sponsorship. Premiership clubs now receive R2.5m each in monthly grants, with ultimate champions getting R20m.

“Now you understand why I wish him a good life; he saved our sport – our only hope as black people from agents,” said Tsheole.

“He led us well; so, ja, to answer your question about the league, Pirates stand a good chance of winning the league.”