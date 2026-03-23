Call for trainer Msimanga to get help in unearthing Soweto boxers

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Former Gauteng champ and trainer Stephen Msimanga and his son Mpendulo Msimanga. Photo Supplied

Boxing lovers who are concerned about the state of the sport in Soweto should consider landing a hand to emerging trainer Stephen Msimanga.

Soweto produced colorful fighters who held titles in all weight divisions for decades, until the sport began to decline after 2000.

Today, Soweto has only one SA champion - Khaya Busakwe - who holds the lightweight belt.

Former Gauteng mini flyweight champion, 58-year-old Msimanga, is one of the few trainers who are trying to unearth talent.

He trains 14 amateurs, boys and girls and four professionals at the back of his house in Orlando which is not conducive for that purpose.

This has prompted Bongani Mwelase to speak out on behalf of Msimanga.

“Stephen is doing a magnificent job of keeping children busy, teaching them clean living while observing the progress of those who have shown interest in boxing,” said Mwelase.

“He just needs all the support he can get and exposure so that he may find a perfect place to execute his duties.”

The first black boxer here to win a medal - gold - in the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne in 2006, Mwelase is doing the same together with former SA junior middleweight, SA and WBF super middleweight champion William Gare at the Dube Boys Club.

One of the four professionals Msimanga trains is his son - Mpendulo Msimanga.

Known for his switch-hitting ability, Mpendulo is described by Mwelase as a future SA champion that is needed in Soweto.

“You talk about potential, he knows what he is doing, very calculated, punch placements, he’s the master,” said Mwelase, who retired when a lot was still expected from him.

“His skills surpass a lot of champions in his weight division; you can see that he was groomed well.

“I knew the first time I watched him in action in Booysens last year that a star was born. I plead with people who have the love of boxing at heart and also have financial resources to give support to Stephen.”

Asked for a comment, the soft-spoken Stephen said: “We are trying to do our best. Hopefully we will see the light.”

Mpendulo chalked up his fourth win at Fourways Famers Market where he defeated Vuyani Mpempe on points on Saturday.

Daily Dispatch