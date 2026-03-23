Top-four goal still on track for Usuthu after key away win

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Arthur Zwane, head coach of AmaZulu FC during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 AmaZulu Media Day at Kings Park in Durban on 19 November 2025. Picture: ©Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane has explained the importance of continuing to collect points and not looking at teams around them in the top eight.

Usuthu continued with their good run this season when they beat Polokwane City 1-0 at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, courtesy of Thapelo Matlhoko’s late goal to maintain their place in the top eight.

Zwane was pleased with the result away from home and said this will put them in a good position to fight for better things.

“It’s quite important for us to win our games as much as it is not going to be easy. As long as we win like this... sometimes it is okay,” Zwane told the media during the post-match press conference.

“What is key right now is to collect points, once you do that, you put yourselves in a position that you can fight for something better, then it will be up to us.

“But it doesn’t matter sometimes how you play at this time of the season, you will get teams that are fighting to avoid relegation.

“You will play against teams that want to win the league, teams that want to be in the top eight, no easy matches.

“So, we are going to cancel each other and that’s why it is key for us to fight for maximum points. If we get a point, then it is better than nothing. But at home, we have to win matches.”

Zwane, however, insists they won’t put themselves under pressure to finish in the top four and that where they are currently is not by fluke.

“They are not there by fluke. They worked very hard, and sometimes it wasn’t pretty. We tried to combine passes there and there and it is not working and if the field is not working for you, you have to look for that smash and grab and it happens. We are happy that we got maximum points,” he said.

Elsewhere, Stellenbosch continued with their revival under coach Gavin Hunt after they beat Chippa United 2-1 at Athlone Stadium, also on Saturday.

Tshegofatso Mabasa netted a brace to guide Stellies to their seventh win of the season. Sinoxolo Kwayiba scored the only goal for Chippa from the penalty spot late in the match.

Daily Dispatch