How German style of play helped Okon adjust quickly

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Ime Okon of South Africa celebrates scoring in the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup match against at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Having gained valuable experience at Hannover 96 in the German Bundesliga 2, Bafana Bafana defender Ime Okon wants to translate that to the national team by helping them against Panama in their back-to-back friendly matches.

Bafana are using the matches against Panama at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday at 7pm and Cape Town on Tuesday to prepare for their participation at the Fifa World Cup in June.

Okon moved to Germany last season, and said the adaptation to their playing style has helped him to grow quickly.

In the Bundesliga 2, it’s very aggressive and quick, so I had to adapt quickly. I think those are the types of stuff that have made my game better since I’ve been here and you can say that’s much of the growth, just the intensity — Ime Okon, Bafana Bafana defender

“In the Bundesliga 2, it’s very aggressive and quick, so I had to adapt quickly. I think those are the types of stuff that have made my game better since I’ve been here and you can say that’s much of the growth, just the intensity,” Okon said.

“I’ve been working hard, this has been where I wanted to be, so I think everything just falls in place once you keep on working hard and you believe that you are going to end up achieving what you want to achieve. That was just my view on everything.”

The 22-year-old returns to the national team after missing out on a previous camp due to injury, and said he is looking forward to representing the country and helping them.

“I’m very excited to be here and be amongst the guys,” he said. “I had some problems before, but now I’m just happy to be back and looking forward to the training sessions and the next few games.”

Okon added that he has been working hard in the past and that playing for the national team was one of his personal ambitions.

“I’ve been working hard because this is where I’ve always wanted to be. I believe everything falls into place when you keep working hard.

“Nothing has really changed. The goals are still the same. I’m still working very hard. I have personal ambitions, and this is one of them. I’m just going to keep pushing and working hard to achieve everything I’ve set out to do. I’ve gained a lot of confidence there in Germany.”

With coach Hugo Broos revealing that every player will get a chance in these two matches against Panama, Okon will want to impress and be part of the team that will represent the country at the World Cup in June.

Sowetan