Vreman grateful for away point in tough promotion bid

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Cape Town City coach Jan Vreman says the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) promotion race is still wide open, referencing the past few results to highlight the competitiveness and unpredictability of the league.

City drew 1-all away to Venda over the weekend off the back of losing 3-1 on the road against Highbury. The Citizens now find themselves fifth on the log, three points behind joint leaders Milford and Kruger United.

“We’ve dropped points in the last two games, and you saw Casric beating Kruger 4-0, so that tells you that anyone can beat anyone in this league. Every game in this league is so heavy, and it can go left or right,” Vreman said.

“We could have easily lost our last game against Venda 1-0...it was possible, but we took one point. We have eight games left, and all those games will be difficult...in fact, all the games are difficult for every team, so let’s see where it will go.”

City boasts a number of seasoned campaigners like Keagan Dolly, Miguel Timm and Njabulo Ngcobo, among others, in their roster. Vreman has urged these tried and tested troops to step up to the plate at this crucial stage of the campaign.

“They [his senior players] have a lot of experience, and what they have to do is to impart it to the younger guys by talking to them. We are coaching from the side, and they [the senior players] have to do it on the field,” the City mentor said, adding that the current Fifa break came at the right time for them.

“We will use this Fifa break to analyse where we went wrong in the past two games. We want to improve and be a better side after the break.”

Results

Venda 1-1 CPT City; Lerumo 0-2 Upington; Highbury 0-0 Leopards; Casric 4-0 Kruger; Milford 5-0 Baroka; Leicesterford 1-1 Gomora; Bees 3-0 AmaTuks; Lions 2-1 Midlands