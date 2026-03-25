Broos hopes to avoid Denmark in World Cup group

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos hopes his team will be able to avoid the threat of playing Denmark in the group at the FIFA World Cup this year. Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

With Bafana Bafana set to find out their fourth opponent in their World Cup Group A next Tuesday, coach Hugo Broos is hoping they don’t have Denmark in their group.

Bafana already have co-hosts Mexico and South Korea, with one of Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Republic of Ireland or North Macedonia to join them in their group.

Bafana are scheduled to face this European representative on June 24 in Monterrey and Broos explained why he doesn’t prefer to have Denmark join them.

If you ask my heart, I would prefer it not to be Denmark or the Czech Republic. That does not mean we would automatically beat Macedonia or Northern Ireland — Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos

“If you go by logic, then yes, maybe Denmark are the favourite. I think they are normally the best team among those in the play-offs. But do not underestimate Czech, they are not a bad team at all,” Broos said.

“The other teams, Northern Ireland and North Macedonia, are a little bit more underdogs, but in a knockout system, anything can happen. Both games are do-or-die, so there can always be surprises.

“If you ask my heart, I would prefer it not to be Denmark or the Czech Republic. That does not mean we would automatically beat Macedonia or Northern Ireland, because there is still quality there. But we will wait and see.

“Denmark were very close to qualifying directly, so I do not think they will want to waste their second chance.”

Broos, however, feels Bafana will have a chance of progressing from the group, and if they fail to finish in the top two, they will try to be among the best third-place finishers.

“Before, only first and second counted, now there is also the possibility of the best third-placed teams going through, which changes things,” he said.

“It does not mean we are only aiming for third. If we have a chance to finish first or second, of course, we will go for it. But for countries like ours, which are not among the traditional big teams, this is very important.

“The big teams in the group, like Denmark or Mexico, will be thinking only about first or second. We are also thinking about first or second, for sure. But we know that if we do not manage that, there is still a chance for third place. So you cannot give up at any stage. You have to go all the way until the last game.”

Sowetan