Gattuso calls on Italy to break World Cup curse

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Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso has called for composure ahead of Italy’s World Cup playoff semifinal against Northern Ireland tomorrow, urging his players to block out the trauma of past failures.

With the spectre of failed 2018 and 2022 qualification campaigns looming over the squad, Gattuso knows his players must overcome the mental weakness that has plagued Italy’s World Cup ambitions.

Seeking to avoid a third consecutive qualification failure, the Italians have managed only one victory at a World Cup, a 2-1 group-stage win over England 12 years ago, since lifting the trophy in 2006 for the fourth time.

“We must be able to make the players feel lighter,” Gattuso told reporters at Italy’s Coverciano training base on Monday.

“Italy didn’t play in the last two World Cups, but there is no need to suffocate them. These are players who have won the Euros and played in Champions League finals. They are accustomed to these games.

“There are no excuses; we must only think about Thursday’s game. We must have the right mentality and serenity. We respect the opponents, but we must be clear-headed and smell the danger.”

Should they get past Northern Ireland, they would face a final against Wales or Bosnia & Herzegovina on March 31 to qualify for the showpiece tournament in North America.

Gattuso confirmed that Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa had left the camp.

“He had a few physical problems, and we decided it was useless for him to stay here,” Gattuso said.

“When I heard he had problems and doubts, I had to make a decision. He didn’t feel up for it, so he decided to return home. When one wants to return home, it’s right to let him do it.”

Gattuso revealed he personally chose the 23,000-seat Stadio di Bergamo over the San Siro for the clash, admitting he feared the “caustic” atmosphere of a larger stadium if the team struggled early.

“At a 60,000-seat stadium like San Siro, they might start booing after a few wrong passes,” Gattuso explained.

“I want to create a real cauldron-like atmosphere. Thursday’s game is the only target. All the rest is the past.”

Reuters