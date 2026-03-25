LISTEN | Mngqithi not convinced Panama are the right fit for Bafana

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Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi says Mamelodi Sundowns have not yet hit top gear — but will soon.

Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi isn’t convinced that Panama is a good opponent for Bafana Bafana’s World Cup preparations, likening them to Guatemala, one of the teams SA played against to prepare for the 2010 World Cup on home soil.

Bafana face Panama in a two-legged friendly at Moses Mabhida and Cape Town stadiums on Friday and Tuesday, respectively.

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Despite being ranked 33rd in the world, 27 places ahead of Bafana, Mngqithi doesn’t see Panama as a type of opponent Bafana should be facing in what’s the last Fifa window ahead of the World Cup, to be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada in winter.

“The type of opposition [referring to Panama] is like the opponents we played against ahead of the 2010 World Cup, playing against Guatemala, teams that we had never heard of in football. Even now I feel that we didn’t support Broos enough,” Mngqithi insisted.

While Broos made it clear he was pleased with Panama, labelling them as “good test” for Bafana as he feels they play exactly like Mexico, who SA face in the World Cup opener on June 11 in Mexico City, Mngqithi is of the view that an African opponent, who’s also qualified for the upcoming global showpiece, would’ve been a better choice.

“We could have chosen even one powerhouse from Africa ... it doesn’t necessarily have to be an overseas team, you could’ve chosen one of the African teams that have qualified for the World Cup to see where we are because this the only Fifa break we have before the World Cup,” Mngqithi stated.

“Maybe smaller teams like this, are teams you can squeeze anywhere closer to the World Cup, not necessarily that you use the only Fifa break you have to play a team that is not as powerful as you’d like.”

On Monday, Broos revealed that reigning world champions, Argentina, and Brazil, who are the most successful team in Fifa World Cup with five titles, wanted to come to SA to play Bafana, but exorbitant match fees nearing R100m prevented that.

Broos also hopes Bafana will play another friendly in May. Bafana are in Group A with Mexico, South Korea and the winner of the European playoff between Denmark vs North Macedonia and Czech Republic vs Ireland (with the two winners playing for the final spot).

Sowetan