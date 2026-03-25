Xoki hopes Pirates finally win the league, explains his role on the fringes

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Orlando Pirates players Simphiwe Selepe, Thabiso Lebitso and Tapelo Xoki, alongside PSL official Nonhlanhla Nkosi and Zodwa Khoza Foundation officials Sanele and Sonono Khoza during Pirates' visit to do charity work at the foundation in Diepkloof. Picture: Sihle Nedbele

Orlando Pirates senior defender Tapelo Xoki has explained why Pirates are better positioned to finally win the league this season, having finished as runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns in the past three seasons.

Pirates are now top of the table, leading second-placed Sundowns, who have a game in hand, by a single point.

“[To win the league] has always been a goal and everyone who gets to the club knows the club plays to win every tournament,” Xoki said at the Zodwa Khoza Foundation Skills and Entrepreneurial Development Centre in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, the league is a marathon and we’ve gained experience over the past few seasons in terms of understanding the dynamics of how to get over the line. It’s been a build-up of the past few years and we are in a good position now that we’ve learnt our lessons.

“Hopefully this season we finish strongly and get the trophy we’ve always wanted to win [referring to the league title]. It’s the only trophy that has been eluding us, so we are going for it.”

Xoki may not have featured this season, amid struggles with injury, but the 31-year-old centre-back enjoys leading behind the scenes.

“For me whether you are playing or not, the most important thing is the conversation you have within the group, to always have an impact in terms of affecting the group,” Xoki said.

“So for one, I try my best to make sure that everyone settles in, the new guys at the club. I make sure they understand the magnitude of the job without putting them under pressure. Mine is always to keep that motivation up within the group.”

Pirates visited the Zodwa Khoza Foundation Skills and Entrepreneurial Development Centre to fulfill MTN8 Goals For Charity Funds and Disbursement initiative’s commitments as the Wafa Wafa Cup’s defending champions. The Buccaneers handed laptops, printers and educational tools to the centre.