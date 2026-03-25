‘You better stop it’: Freese refuses to take the blame for Magesi’s woes

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Elvis Chipezeze of Magesi FC warming up during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Magesi FC and Sekhukhune United at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane on December 3 2025 ©Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Magesi coach Allan Freese has emphatically refused to take the blame for the team’s poor run of form that sees them rooted to the bottom of the table, insisting that he should be judged only on the five matches he has overseen since replacing John Maduka last month.

Magesi are winless in their past 11 league fixtures with six defeats and five draws, leaving them with just 14 points from 21 outings. Dikwena tša Meetse’s last Betway Premiership win was against TS Galaxy in October last year.

“Stop it! You better stop it! I think you better stop it! I am only five games here, don’t tell me about the other games, so let’s just get that one out of the way first and foremost,” Freese angrily replied when asked about the team’s poor run.

“You are talking to a different person now and I don’t want to be funny with you. I am saying this was the same question I was asked last week when I drew with Chippa, about coaching 12 games [without a win]. Which 12 games?

“Let’s be honest, tell me which 12 games that you know I was coaching Magesi, which ones? Five games, three draws, two losses, that’s where I am. So, let’s not paint a picture that this coach is like this. No, let’s not make that mistake.”

Freese, who previously won a couple of domestic cups with the now-defunct Platinum Stars, said he shouldn’t “die for the previous coach’s sins” at Magesi.

“In football we’re going to say Magesi lost 12 games, yes it’s right, but we’ve got to be specific. It’s painting everybody with the same brush; no don’t do that, come straight to me and say you have lost so many games,” Freese said.

Magesi’s remaining league fixtures

April 7: v Marumo (H)

April 11: v Sekhukhune (A)

April 15: v Chiefs (H)

April 19: v Durban (H)

April 26: v Galaxy (A)

May 5: v Orbit (H)

May 9: v Pirates (H)

May 16: v Siwelele (A)

May 23: v Bay (H)