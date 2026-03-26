Bafana coming back to their identity, says Williams

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Ronwen Williams, captain of Bafana Bafana fixing his laces during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations training session for South Africa at Annex Marrakesh Stadium.

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has challenged his teammates to show that they have learned lessons during their disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco as they aim to have a good run at the Fifa World Cup in June.

As Bafana prepared to host Panama in two international friendly matches − at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday (7pm) and Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday − Williams said they have done a lot of introspection and reflection after they were eliminated in the last 16 of the Afcon by Cameroon in Morocco.

One of the issues they found was that the team had lost its identity, and the two matches against Panama will show they are coming back to their previous form, which saw them qualify for tournaments.

“Obviously, we had to wait three months to get back together. It was a painful three months because of our experiences at Afcon and the disappointment,” Williams explained to the media during the press conference in Durban.

“So, I think there were a lot of reflections that were done. A lot of guys had to go and check where we got it wrong, our identity as a team, and it was a very painful moment.

“But I think we had a good chat with the coach [Hugo Broos] and the technical team over the last few days and you can see the team is slowly coming back. The identity, the energy and the training have been amazing.

“So, hopefully we can keep that and learn from Afcon and just grow and try to be better.”

Williams said the talk they had over the last couple of weeks was to try and bring the team back to what made them successful before.

“We had high expectations not only of ourselves but the country as well. So, now is the time to show and go back and get the trust back from the coach because we’ve let him down,” he said.

“We built a very good thing in the last few years and to lose it in such a crucial moment just shows that this game can humble you. And I think that’s the major thing that we took out to stick to the values that put us up there among the best.”

Sowetan