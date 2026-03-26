Mayo feels no pressure to make his Chiefs move permanent

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Khanyisa Mayo scored on debut for Kaizer Chiefs in their Betway Premiership clash against Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on September 24.

With just three months remaining on his loan spell at Kaizer Chiefs, striker Khanyisa Mayo has opened up about the pressure to deliver, feeling confident that he can still produce the goods to win a new permanent contract at Naturena.

Since joining Chiefs on loan from Algerian side CR Belouizdad in September last year, Mayo has struggled to command a starting berth at the club. The 27-year-old centre-forward has scored one goal in seven league outings. He has missed a huge chunk of games due to injuries.

“Not to say it [having to prove his worth to earn a permanent deal in a short spell of time] gives me pressure ... the pressure has always been there. I was born in a family of pressure. Playing for a big institution like Chiefs, the pressure is there, so I don’t think it’s something I can’t handle,” Mayo stated.

“As time goes by and the chances [to play] come my way, it will be the time to make my move to say, ‘I can make it permanent here’.”

Flavio Silva and Wandile Dube have been preferred to spearhead Chiefs’ attack in recent games, with the latter scoring in their last fixture when they beat Magesi 2-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium last Sunday.

Nearly-forgotten Tashreeq Morris, Ashley du Preez, Godspower Ighodaro and young Naledi Hlongwane are other strikers in Amakhosi’s roster this season. Mayo understands the stiffness of the competition.

“There’s six different strikers that I am competing with and they’ve been doing well for the club. Every time I am called upon to try my best and help the team get positive results, I always give my best,” Mayo said.

“I’ve managed to make an impact in some games I have played and I didn’t make an impact in others ... that’s football for you. So, for me, it’s to be happy for that person who’s playing ahead of me at that particular time and, when it’s my time to shine, they also need to be happy for me.”

Chiefs strikers’ goals this season (all competitions)

Silva: 7 goals in 22 games

Ighodaro: 1 goal in 7 games

Mayo: 1 goal in 12 games

Du Preez: no goal in 12 games

Hlongwane: no goal in 1 game

Morris: no goal in one game