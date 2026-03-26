WATCH | Johannesburg Giants look to home crowd support in high-stakes BAL opener

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MBB’s Pieter Prinsloo defends APR’s Youssoupha Ndoye during their Basketball Africa League Nile Conference game at the BK Arena in Kigali on Sunday

Just a day before the Basketball Africa League country’s season 6 tips off, teams are gearing up for a fiercely contested tournament, with many still building chemistry as new squads come together.

Head coaches agree that chemistry will be key this season, even for young sides like Tanzania’s Dar City, a three-year-old team led by respected coach Mamadou “Pabi” Guaye, who guided Senegal’s AS Douanes to seven national titles and the 2023 BAL finals.

The team takes on the Johannesburg Giants in the kickoff game on Friday.

Speaking at the press conference in Pretoria on Wednesday, Guaye said they were not afraid of the Giants, considering they have more pressure to impress on their home soil.

“So it can be an advantage, we have nothing to lose. We play in SA and the pressure will be on them, not on us. During the road to the BL, they won against us in the semifinals, and on Friday we will play in front of their fans,” he said.

He added that the team had been preparing with local players and also had a training week in Zanzibar.

“We identified that we had to strengthen the local players. We still have to do a lot of work with them and we have to be patient, but we are working on it.

“This is our first participation from our Tanzanian team at the BAL. The level is high and we are a young team created only three years ago, but we are very determined and nobody just respects you; we are going to have to earn our respect on the court,” he said.

WATCH | Johannesburg Giants coach Florsheim ‘Flosh’ Ngwenya says last year’s finals loss to the Nairobi City Thunder highlighted areas for improvement, and the team is now focused on getting back to the finals in Rwanda and winning. pic.twitter.com/NfSM4J4GQJ — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) March 25, 2026

Meanwhile, Florsheim Ngwenya, head coach of the Johannesburg Giants, said the home game was an advantage for them as they will be playing with a crowd rooting for them for once.

“Some of the teams might be looking at it differently but it’s not a disadvantage for us. I think it’s going to be a good game against Dar City.

“They are a very good team. I don’t think they should be scared of us and I don’t think we should be either. It’s just going to be a good game at the end of the day. We believe in our abilities as a basketball club,” he said.

Ngwenya is considered the country’s most successful basketball coach with five BNL championships. He was also head coach for the Cape Town Tigers.

Ngwenya said despite many of his players stepping on to the court for the first time, he has confidence in the squad and the decision to back new talent.

“This is the talent in the country, and if one doesn’t give them the opportunity, who will? So we have trained them, we really have high hopes for them, the stage is set, and it is really up to them now.

“We have deliberately put this team together the way it is because we knew what we wanted. We could have picked people who have played the game from different teams, but we wanted fresh talent so that there’s longevity and a future for the club.”

Sowetan