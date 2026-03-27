Broos urges Bafana to reclaim former fighting spirit against Panama

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has challenged his side to show the same commitment and attitude they did when they qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and Fifa World Cup when they host Panama in two international friendlies starting tonight at Moses Mabhida Stadium (7pm).

Broos feels Bafana lost their fighting spirit and commitment in their last Afcon in Morocco, where they were eliminated in the last 16 by Cameroon.

As they prepare for the World Cup, where they’re in Group A alongside co-host Mexico, South Korea and a European team to be confirmed next week, Broos said they seem to have forgotten what they did in the past.

“The only thing I want to see is the real Bafana Bafana, the team that we have known over the past two years. That gave us good results and fantastic performances, qualifications for Afcon, third place in Afcon, and qualification for the World Cup, but we lost that a little bit three months ago in the last Afcon,” he said at the pre-match press conference in Durban on Thursday.

“The only thing I want to see is the real Bafana Bafana ...” — Hugo Broos

“So, I hope to see that again now against a team that plays with passion, that plays good football.”

Broos emphasised that the match against Panama, who are No 33 in world rankings, will give them a test on how far their preparations have progressed. “They’re a good team, but the purpose of the goal is for the first game in the World Cup against Mexico [on June 11]. Certainly, the style of play is the same, so it was important for us to have the opponent,” he said.

“And if we play against a team that is 33rd in the rankings, 30 places higher than us, it means we’re playing against a good team; and it will be a good test for us to see where we are at this moment and what we still have to do in the coming months for the game against Mexico.”

Meanwhile, Mbekezeli Mbokazi of Chicago Fire and Bongokuhle Hlongwane of Minnesota United will not take part in tonight’s match as they are given a rest following a long trip from the US this week.

Sowetan