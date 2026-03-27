Bucs seek to end winless run against Chiefs in Diski Challenge

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SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 25: Roscoe Krieling coach of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Diski Challenge match between Polokwane City and Orlando Pirates at Mafori Mphahlele Stadium on October 25, 2025 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates will be desperate to end their poor run against Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) when they meet at Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday (12.30pm).

In their last five meetings, the Buccaneers have failed to beat Amakhosi, suffering four defeats and managing just one draw — but now they are aiming to break their three-season winless streak against their biggest rivals.

Pirates are looking to claim their first DDC title, and they are currently leading the log table with 57 points after 23 matches.

A victory on Sunday will see them open a six-point lead over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.

Bucs reserve team coach Roscoe Krieling said: “We’re aware we haven’t beaten Chiefs in years, but we want to change that narrative. We cannot dwell on the past. Our priority will be executing our strategy and playing our normal game,” he said.

In the reverse fixture, Pirates lost 2-0 to Chiefs, and though they will be looking to avenge that and keep their chances of winning the league alive, Krieling has challenged his side to play the match and not the occasion.

Professionalism and a relentless pursuit of three points are what we will need on Sunday. — Roscoe Krieling

“We cannot underestimate the psychological impact these fixtures have on players,” he said. “I will urge my team not to lose themselves in the occasion but to focus on our game plan. Professionalism and a relentless pursuit of three points are what we will need on Sunday.”

With Sundowns not in action this weekend and next week, Krieling said the plan was to get six points in their matches against Chiefs and Stellenbosch next week. “If we get six points and lead Sundowns by nine, they will be under pressure as we are coming to the business end of our league.”

Sundowns were supposed to play Polokwane City in Polokwane, but their match was postponed as they could not find accommodation because of a political party conference.

Pirates come into this fixture on the back of a resounding 3-0 victory against Orbit College, while Chiefs, the defending champions, rejuvenated their campaign with a gritty 3-2 victory over Magesi.

Chiefs are currently sitting fifth in the standings with 36 points and will be eager to continue their dominance over their rivals.