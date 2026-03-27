Lowdown on Bafana’s opponent Panama

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Panama coach Thomas Christiansen talking with his squad in Durban ahead of their game against Bafana. Credit: Panama X account.

With many doubting if Panama are ideal opponents to prepare Bafana Bafana for the World Cup, we identify a few key facts about Los Canaleros ahead of their first friendly against SA at Moses Mabhida Stadium tonight (7pm). The two teams will meet again at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.

Key players: Amir Murillo, Ismael Díaz and Adalberto Carrasquilla

Murillo is an astute 30-year-old player for Turkish Süper Lig club Beşiktaş. Boasting over 85 national team appearances, Murillo is one of the most experienced players in the Panama squad, having also played in big competitions like the Uefa Champions League and Fifa World Cup.

Díaz, who’s believed to have once been scouted by Mamelodi Sundowns, is another threat to Bafana. The tricky left-winger plies his trade in Mexico with Liga MX club León. Díaz, who’s played in all Panama’s junior national teams, has 57 goals from 52 appearances for Los Canaleros.

Carrasquilla is a dynamic, high-energy defensive midfielder who’s mainly appreciated for his elite ball-winning abilities, exceptional interceptions, and tireless work rate. Carrasquilla, 28, plays for Mexican Liga MX club UNAM and has been capped 70 times by Panama.

Panama’s form in their last five games: LDWWD

January 23: lost 1-0 at home to Mexico in a friendly.

January 18: drew 1-all against Bolivia away.

November 19 2025: won 3-0 against El Salvador in the World Cup qualification third stage on home soil.

November 14 2025: beat Guatemala 3-2 away in the third stage of the World Cup qualification.

October 15 2025: drew 1-1 against Suriname in the World Cup qualification third stage away.

Head-to head against Bafana: Bafana have faced Panama once before, playing a 1-all draw against the Central American side. The match was a Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal in Houston in 2005, where Lungisani Ndlela scored SA’s goal.

Rankings: Panama is ranked 33rd in the world, 27 places higher than SA.

Did you know? Panama made their first-ever World Cup appearance in 2018 in Russia. They’ve qualified for their second one now and are going to the US, Mexico and Canada for the tournament.

Sowetan