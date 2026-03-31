Durban City bank on impressive run at Chatsworth ‘fortress’

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Durban City will count on having made Chatsworth Stadium their fortress this season when they host Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup semifinal on Saturday at 3pm.

City have been impressive at home across all competitions this season, and assistant coach Ashraf Hendricks has explained why.

“We’ve created a fortress at Chatsworth,” he said. “I think that’s our biggest advantage. Even our [Mamelodi] Sundowns game [on April 7] will be at home. I think the biggest awareness [we have] is that Casric have beaten big teams [in the Nedbank Cup].

“We’re not taking them for granted. Casric showed they are a good team and want to compete. They are playing every game to win, and for us it will be a big concern. But we know [that playing at home] will be the big threat [for them] as well.”

Hendricks said the team have been working hard behind the scenes, and hope to finish in the top five in the Betway Premiership and reach the Nedbank Cup final.

“Everything else is coming into place, but I think the most important thing now is that all will be nothing if we don’t do the right thing because we are in the semifinal and we want to end up in the top five, not top eight,” he said.

“We want it to end well. The next two months will be more important than the first two.

“The next three matches — Casric, Sundowns and Golden Arrows [April 11, away] — [are crucial], so in seven days we can basically be high or low. It all depends on what we do, starting with Casric at home.

“If we can reach the final, it will be a good thing for the club, coming from the Motsepe Foundation Championship [MFC] not so long ago.”

Casric are two points behind log leaders Milford FC in the MFC, the country’s second-tier league.

The other Nedbank Cup semifinal will see TS Galaxy host Milford at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Sowetan