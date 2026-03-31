Stadium Management concedes more than 100,000 people entered FNB Stadium for last derby

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Access to the stadium for the April 26 Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will be strictly controlled.

As sold-out signs went up for the April 26 Soweto derby on Tuesday morning, authorities have promised the chaos of the last event which saw about 120,000 descend on the FNB Stadium precinct won’t be repeated this time.

Stadium Management SA CEO Bertie Grobbelaar has admitted for the first time that despite implementing a new system to curb ticket fraud, the February 28 derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates was oversubscribed, with nearly 15,000 more people making it into the stadium when capacity had been capped at about 89,000.

“It’s true. We had over 101,000 people inside the stadium at the last derby,” Grobbelaar admitted to Sowetan, adding there were as many as 30,000 loiterers outside.

“The biggest problem is unticketed people in the vicinity of the venue trying to gain access. We had a challenge with people selling fake tickets and others colluding with security to enter, paying bribes. Others simply forced their way in. We were dealing with not only 90,000 ticket holders, but about 120,000-130,000 people.”

SMSA is now scrambling for a solution to avert a potential disaster, and Grobbelaar said stricter demarcations will be enforced for the April 26 fixture, which will kick off at 3pm. “We will have four entry points which you can’t access without a parking ticket. Road closures will be further away from the stadium. We have a meeting with the SAPS and the city to discuss this and there will soon be a briefing, so this can be communicated adequately. You can’t have 30,000 people roaming the vicinity of the stadium without tickets,” he said.

Grobbelaar agreed with the assertion that failure to enforce proper crowd control could lead to a disaster, with disturbing pictures from the last match of some fans standing the entire match because all seats had been taken, and others occupying the walk paths or sitting on top of each other.

“It has to be resolved, but we will have a proper briefing. There’s limited parking in the precinct, that’s why people parked in the streets, on the pavements. For the (April 26 match), you can’t be there without a parking ticket.”

Pirates announced on Tuesday that all 78,000 general access tickets had been sold out, with 10,000 more likely allocated to hospitality packages.

Last February, more than 110,000 people entered the stadium for the derby, with SMSA admitting many used fake tickets, prompting it to implement a new ticketing system, which seemingly has still not resolved the issue.

Sowetan