Stellies accept they may lose Moloisane

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Thabo Moloisane of Stellenbosch FC during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 game between Stellenbosch FC and Siwelele FC at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 5 November 2025. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky / BackpagePix

With Stellenbosch defender Thabo Moloisane yet to sign a new deal with the club, CEO Rob Benadie says they are prepared for any scenario should he decide to move on next season.

Moloisane’s contract with the Cape Winelands side is set to expire at the end of the season, and while they are keen to keep him at the club by offering a “competitive” contract, he has yet to sign.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“To be completely transparent, we want Thabo to stay. We’ve offered him a contract, but he hasn’t signed it yet. This means he is effectively a free agent and is eligible to sign a pre-contract elsewhere,” Benadie said.

“From what I understand through him and his agent, he hasn’t committed to any club so far. We have a limited budget, so if we allocate funds to one player, it affects others. We offered him a competitive deal, and now it’s up to him to decide whether to remain with us or explore other options. We will plan for both scenarios.”

I think it’s a challenge not only for Stellenbosch but for many clubs. We pride ourselves in developing players and making them better — CEO Rob Benadie

With Stellies continuing to lose key players every season, Benadie admitted that this is now affecting the club. They lost Jayden Adams, Fawaaz Basadien, Iqraam Rayners, Deano van Rooyen, Sihle Nduli, and Ismael Toure in the past few seasons.

“I think it’s a challenge not only for Stellenbosch but for many clubs. We pride ourselves in developing players and making them better,” he said.

“Almost every season, we lose a key player and we’ve done a great job in the last couple of seasons to think ahead, knowing that we can lose Jayden, Fawaz and try and secure someone else before the player actually goes.

“This time, to be honest, some of our recruitment has not worked out the way we wanted to, so yes, maybe it has caught up with us a little bit. We lost a few key players, especially with foreigners coming in. You will never know how quickly they are going to adapt to local football.

“There were several factors that made us catch up. The depth of the squad last year and the start of this year we thought was very good, yet we were not performing.

“We’ve identified a few things and we are busy adapting to that change.”