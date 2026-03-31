WATCH | Kaizer Jr explains why Chiefs opted to establish a women’s team status from scratch

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Kaizer Chiefs launch of the ladies team and partnership with Brima logistics at Brima Cafe Daveyton in Ekurhuleni. Photo Veli Nhlapo

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has explained why the club decided to establish a women’s team from scratch rather than buying a Hollywoodbets Super League status team.

The club launched the Chiefs Ladies team at Brima Cafe in Daveyton, on the East Rand, on Tuesday and confirmed Brima Logistics as the first sponsor of the new side. Chiefs Ladies will participate in the Sasol League, the second-tier of SA women’s football.

“It [starting a ladies’ team from the Sasol League level] was deliberate because, you know, the women’s game has its unique challenges, and the Sasol League is no exception, so we want to grow and learn in that space. In the Sasol League you learn a lot of things very quickly,” Motaung said.

He said the team would have an important impact on the community.

“It’s a very proud moment for the club, and it’s been a long time coming. It’s an important step for a club of our size,” Motaung said.

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior explains how the establishment of a ladies team will benefit community.

Video: @Sihle_NdebeleSK pic.twitter.com/wgt6msXCF5 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) March 31, 2026

Brima managing director Matsietsi Mekoa said the company approached Chiefs to be the team’s sponsor and hoped that their support would motivate other big companies to come on board to sponsor women’s football.

“We approached Chiefs because we’ve always wanted to support soccer,” Mekoa said.

“In the logistics industry, you have big companies that sponsor rugby and cricket, so we said, ‘Soccer is predominantly a black sport’, so we felt it was a good fit for who we are.

“I am hoping that...we can encourage other companies to come in, even those that are bigger than us. This is a cooperative effort to get these girls...to reach the global stage.”

Last year, Chiefs adopted Sasol League side, Spring Home Sweepers. The collaboration was aimed at helping Amakhosi meet a CAF requirement that teams competing in intercontinental tournaments should have a women’s team as well.

Brima Logistics is expected to be the headline sponsor of #KazerChiefs ladies team that will be officially launched today here at Brima Cafe in Daveyton. @Sowetan1981 pic.twitter.com/3dome6FirU — Ndebele Sihle (@Sihle_NdebeleSK) March 31, 2026

The Chiefs Ladies squad consists of 24 players, with former Banyana Banyana midfielder Mamello Makhabane, along with junior internationals Zanele Kunyamane and Katlego Mohale, headlining the list.

Coached by CAF A-badge holder Unathi Mabena, Chiefs Ladies will play their home matches at the Kaizer Chiefs Village and Kwa Thema Stadium in Springs.