Strong second-half display propels Chiefs to crucial win over Orbit

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Kaizer Chiefs' Mduduzi Shabalala celebrates his goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership match against Orbit College at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on April 6, 2026

Kaizer Chiefs’ strong second-half performance inspired them to a 3-1 win over Orbit College at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday, boosting their ambition to finish in the top three.

Wandile Duba, Mduduzi Shabalala and Siphesihle Ndlovu were all on target for Chiefs, while Alucious Wagaba’s opener ended up as a mere consolation for Orbit.

With Inacio Miguel suspended and Zitha Kwinika ruled out for the remainder of the season due to an unspecified injury, Given Msimango made his first league start of the season to partner Aden McCarthy at the heart of Amakhosi’s defence.

Msimango looked rusty and struggled with the pace of the game from the word go as Orbit started on the front foot, with debutant SA youth international Thabang Mahlangu, who’s on loan from Siwelele, and Wagaba in the thick of things for Mswenko Boys when they were attacking.

Mahlangu nearly broke the deadlock as early as the sixth minute, making a lovely turn to beat both Msimango and McCarthy only for his effort to hit the woodwork.

Orbit continued to put Chiefs under pressure, forcing them to concede a series of corner-kicks within the first 15 minutes. The hosts’ determination finally paid off when Wagwaba’s weak header from a Lebohang Lesako free-kick surprisingly beat Chiefs keeper Bruce Bvuma in the 22nd minute. Bvuma should have easily made a routine save but proved to have butterfingers.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Such was Orbit’s relentless that before the 24th minute both Chiefs centre-backs in Msimango and McCarthy had already been cautioned for similar offences of trying to stop the opponents’ attackers.

Chiefs somewhat redeemed themselves towards the end of the first half as they started to play with some confidence that saw them pull one back via Duba, who smartly collected a Bradley Cross pass inside the box, before beating the home side’s keeper Cyril Chibwe with his second touch in the 42nd minute.

The second stanza belonged to Chiefs with Mswenko Boys now showing signs of fatigue. Shabalala put Chiefs ahead in the 68th minute, tapping it in from a close range after benefiting from Duba’s dummy from Thabiso Monyane’s cutback.

Second-half substitute Ndlovu sealed the deal for the Soweto giants, scoring the third goal 10 minutes later. Fellow substitute Flavio Silva is the one who set-up Ndlovu with a nice backheel before he beat Chibwe with his laces just outside the box.

Sowetan