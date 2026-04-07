SOWETAN | Corporate SA must ensure Bafana fans get to the World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It would help if corporate SA could ensure that some fans are dispatched to North America to back our boys. But backing our team in the World Cup should not come as a burden to taxpayers.

Bafana Bafana qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 2002 is obviously something worth celebrating, and there probably can’t be a better way to rejoice than seeing some of our local fans waving the SA flag high at the event in June.

Getting there, however, will not be cheap. Flight tickets and accommodation are likely to cost an arm and a leg, and, with more uncertainty sparked by the US’s war against Iran, the costs will likely escalate because of the rapid increase we’ve seen in the price of oil.

It is estimated that the cheapest ticket at the World Cup — to be hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico — will cost $140 (about R2,357), and that’s just for the group stage. It gets costlier in the quarterfinal, with $295 getting you the cheapest ticket to see a last-eight match. Those who want seats closer to the players will have to fork out up to $1,200.

The World Cup final, traditionally one of the most expensive events in global sports history, will set you back no less than $10,990.

So it is safe to say pundits are not off the mark to state the upcoming World Cup will be the most expensive in history. The question is, how can we ensure Bafana — who face the mammoth task of playing against one of the hosts, Mexico, in the opening match on June 11 — do not feel too lonely out there?

We can do so by helping to send some of our fans there. Of course, SA’s other sporting codes — such as rugby and cricket — have qualified for World Cups before without the need for any intervention to send fans along.

But it would be foolhardy to ignore that football fans have always been the most disadvantaged and least privileged in SA.

It would help if corporate SA could ensure that some fans are dispatched to North America to back our boys. But backing our team in the World Cup should not come as a burden to taxpayers.

We are encouraged to hear sports minister Gayton McKenzie saying he’s going to approach sponsors to make this happen. The only call we’d make in this regard is that it should be an open, fair and transparent process. The last thing we want is a tainted process, which would see proxies of people close to the government get on a World Cup joyride when all we want is to see genuine fans supporting our national team.

Sowetan