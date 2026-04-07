Downs eye 10th successive league win against Durban

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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso applauds the fans after their Betway Premiership win over Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

With momentum on their side following their nine consecutive league victories this year, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Zuko Mdunyelwa said the team have to keep on winning as they look to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Masandawana will play Durban City this evening (7.30pm) at Chatsworth Stadium, looking to clinch their tenth successive league match. They returned to the top of the table on Friday after their 4-1 win over Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, and they want to continue with that momentum.

The Brazilians have shown remarkable consistency this year, winning all their league matches as they edge closer to their ninth successive title.

We’ve got the momentum; we just have to keep going. — Zuko Mdunyelwa

“We’ve got the momentum; we just have to keep going,” Mdunyelwa told the club’s media department yesterday.

“We as players just want to take it one game at a time; our main focus now is Durban City. We’ve not even thought about the trip to Tunisia [to face Espérance in the CAF Champions League semifinal]; our main focus is Durban City now.”

Durban will come into the fixture with their confidence high after reaching the Nedbank Cup final after a 1-0 win over Casric Stars.

They have also been performing well at home, remaining undefeated at Chatsworth Stadium, but their match against the free-scoring Sundowns will test their defensive discipline.

Mdunyela admitted that Durban’s confidence will be high, but that their focus is on what Downs can do, which is to collect all three points.

“Definitely the mood is high in their camp because they are in the final, they know their strength and they know their capabilities,” he said.

“For us, it is important to understand that it is an away game and we need the three points to keep going.”

In the reverse fixture, Sundowns walked away with a 3-1 win in September and are looking to complete a league double, having also beaten Durban in the Nedbank Cup.

Sundowns’ league results in 2026

4-1 v Chippa (April 3)

3-1 v Gallants (March 17)

2-0 v Orbit (March 10)

2-1 v Arrows (March 4)

3-1 v Sekhukhune (March 1)

1-0 v AmaZulu (February 24)

2-1 v Pirates (February 18)

1-0 v Sekhukhune (Jan 27)

2-0 v Orbit (Jan 19)