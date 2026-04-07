LISTEN | ‘Every win brings another’: Chiefs coach lauds recent purple patch

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Thabiso Monyane of Kaizer Chiefs and Lebohang Lesako of Orbit College FC vie for the ball during the Betway Premiership match between Orbit and Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on April 6, 2026 in Gqeberha. Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images

In the wake of registering their third successive league win by outwitting rookies Orbit College 3-1 in Gqeberha on Sunday, Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has stressed the importance of maintaining momentum in their top-three push.

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Chiefs came from a goal down to thump Orbit, thanks to their strong second half showing. Mbulelo Wagaba put Mswenko Boys ahead in the 22nd minute, but Wandile Duba restored parity three minutes before half time.

It’s very important for us to keep this momentum, especially for the confidence and for the fans. I always repeat that every win brings another win for us — Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef

Mduduzi Shabalala and Siphesihle Ndlovu scored in the second half to ensure Chiefs eventually bagged a comfortable win to move to third on the table.

“It’s very important for us to keep this momentum, especially for the confidence and for the fans. I always repeat that every win brings another win for us, so we have to keep this good moment because this brings good energy,” Ben Youssef said.

“We are fighting for the best position we can get. If we must fight for the first position, we will fight, and if we have to fight for the second position, we will also fight for it, but I think the most important thing is to finish in the top three ... that’s the minimum we can do this season.”

Chiefs’ next fixture is against TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Sunday. Ben Youssef is adamant that if they can replicate their display of the second stanza against Orbit, they can bag maximum points.

“I think we can win the next game if we can play like we played the second half today, but we still have to prepare and stay focused,” the Chiefs co-coach said.

The goal Amakhosi leaked against Orbit was because of a suspect piece of goalkeeping by Bruce Bvuma, who’s started the side’s last five league fixtures in the absence of first-choice shot-stopper Brandon Petersen, who had an appendix operation late in February.

Ben Youssef has revealed that Petersen is nearing his return, having last featured in the 2-1 home defeat to Stellenbosch in February.

“Petersen was with the physios and I have to say thank you to the medical staff, they’ve been preparing him. Soon he will be back with the team,” Ben Youssef said.

Sowetan