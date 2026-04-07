Magesi and Gallants in crucial relegation battle

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Magesi and Marumo Gallants will both be determined to ease their relegation fears with a victory when they meet in a crucial Betway Premiership match at Seshego Stadium on Tuesday at 7.30pm.

Both teams find themselves in the danger zone, with Magesi rooted at the bottom of the table with 14 points from 21 matches.

Gallants are also not safe as they sit 14th on the table with 18 points and lead Magesi by four, having played one game more.

Their form has been cause for concern as they continue to struggle in the league. Dikwena tša Meetse are winless in their last 11 league fixtures, with six defeats and five draws.

Magesi have only registered two wins in their 21 matches this season, and their last victory was in October last year when they beat TS Galaxy.

It’s a run they will have to improve if they are to keep their hopes of surviving the chop alive.

They come into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in their last match, which further highlighted their struggles this season.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, on the other hand, are also enduring a poor run, having won once in their last six matches, which was against Chippa United, and suffering five defeats.

Their last outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns away. While Magesi’s only two wins were all from home, Gallants are also not good travellers, with two wins registered on the road this term, recording two draws and suffering eight defeats, which highlights their difficulties when playing away.

Gallants have a new coach — Jamil Benouahi — but it is unlikely he will be on the bench as he waits for his work permit.

The Moroccan-born tactician was appointed to save the team from relegation, replacing former coach Alexandre Lafitte, who was suspended and later parted ways with the club following a poor run of results.

As both teams approach this crucial fixture, securing points will be essential for their survival in the league as they are desperate to move away from the danger zone.

But the last three encounters between these two, which ended in stalemates, suggest that they both may struggle again in this match.

In the reverse fixture, they played to a 1-1 draw, while the previous two matches also resulted in draws.

Sowetan