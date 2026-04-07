Makhoye sees ‘no need to panic’ despite Orbit’s struggles

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Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye hasn’t stopped believing that they’ll avoid relegation, aiming to get points against fellow relegation candidates with their next fixture against Marumo Gallants away on Sunday.

Orbit suffered their 15th league defeat of the campaign when they lost 3-1 to Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday. No side in the division has lost more games than Orbit, who are newbies in the big league.

We are in the relegation zone, but we still have seven games to play, and most of those games are against fellow relegation candidates, so we don’t need to press panic buttons yet. — Pogiso Makhoye, Orbit College coach

“We are in the relegation zone, but we still have seven games to play, and most of those games are against fellow relegation candidates, so we don’t need to press panic buttons yet, but we can only start doing that when we lose against Marumo, Magesi,” Makhoye said.

“This is our bread and butter (the elite league), so we need to fight and be united as a team. We know what’s at stake ... We are playing Marumo (in their next game on Sunday), and we know where we could get maximum points.

“That game is going to be difficult because it’s a six-pointer, so if we want to see ourselves playing in this league again next season, we need to go all out and be mentally strong against Marumo. We put ourselves where we are, and everyone in the team knows the importance of surviving.”

Orbit’s remaining league games

Sunday: v Marumo (away)

April 18: v Arrows (home)

April 24: v Durban (away)

May 5: v Magesi (away)

May 9: v AmaZulu (home)

May 16: v Stellenbosch (away)

May 23: v Pirates (home)