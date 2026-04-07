Seloyi vows to retain Two Oceans half-marathon

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The defending champion of the Totalsports Two Oceans half marathon, Bennett Seloyi, is determined not to relinquish his title this year, while veteran Stephen Mokoka will be looking to add to his golden collection when he lines up once again this Sunday.

“To be honest, it’s going to be tough. Very, very tough,” said Seloyi.

The Boxer Athletics Club top runner ran an incredible 2:13:22 at altitude to win the Diamonds and Dorings Kimberley Big Hole Marathon last November. “I know the lineup is tough, but I’m going to defend my title. If I don’t win, I must at least finish in the top three.”

Mokoka, SA’s second fastest half marathoner of all time (59:36), has fond memories of the race he won on debut in 2009 in 1:03:42 after defeating the likes of Lusapho April and Tshamano Setone.

Mokoka has built an extraordinary legacy on the Two Oceans stage. His presence on the start line continues to inspire fellow runners and underscores the prestige and tradition of the Blue Number Club at the event

“When I first did it, I saw how people go for their Easter holidays and support their families on the road. The support we get from the crowd is amazing. I’ve won it four times and finished third once. The short cut to getting a Blue Number is to win it three times. So, I was very happy to realise that I have a Blue Number.”

Now 41 years old, the Hollywood Athletics Club legend returns to the half marathon for the first time since 2019 when he claimed third position.

The former 50km World Record holder’s decision to take part in the 21km after running the 56km race in 2024 and 2025, is based on a need to test his fitness before racing the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon on 24 May.

“It’s part of preparation but every time you go to a race you must give your A-Game. The Two Oceans Half Marathon is not pancake flat.

“In fact, the elevation gain of the entire 21km is more or less the same as that of the Cape Town Marathon. So for me, it’s a test to see if my body is strong yet.” - Sowetan Reporter